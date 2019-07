Manchester United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday said the Premier League side had not received any offers for France midfielder Paul Pogba, reportedly linked with a move to Real Madrid or Juventus.

When asked about Pogba’s future during a press conference in Australia ahead of United’s friendly against Perth Glory, Solskjaer pointed out: “As far as I am aware and up till now, we do not have any bids for any of our players.”