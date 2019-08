Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Che Adams (C) of Southampton vies for the ball against Harry Maguire of Manchester United (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (L) vies for the ball against Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Southampton fans celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard (L) celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester United players react after Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard scored during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester United continued its Premier League winless streak for the third game in a row, after being held at a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

Rising talent Daniel James gave United an early lead, which was cancelled with a second-half equalizer by Jannik Vestergaard.