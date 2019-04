Barcelona's Lionel Messi is left bleeding after a collision with Manchester United's Chris Smalling during the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, April 10. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

Manchester United's Paul Pogba tries to get out of the clutches of Barcelona's Sergio Busquets during the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, April 10. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

Chris Smalling (in red) of Manchester United and Barcelona's Luis Suarez tangle in front of the United goal during the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, April 10. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

On a night where neither team were at their best, Barcelona made the most of their superior quality up front to prevail 1-0 over Manchester United in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie.

Though it was officially charged to United as an own goal, Luis Suarez's shot off a cross from Lionel Messi would have found the back of the net even if it hadn't bounced off the shoulder of Luke Shaw.