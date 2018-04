A Manchester United fan outside Old Trafford stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Sevilla FC, Manchester, Britain, 13 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Manchester United announced Tuesday that both season and match ticket prices would be frozen for the seventh season in a row ahead of the upcoming 2018/19 campaign.

The price freeze is the eighth in nine years, and has allowed fans to enjoy a 17 percent price reduction, the English Premier League club said in a statement on its website.