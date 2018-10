Manchester United's Luke Shaw reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Peter Powell

Manchester United's English left-back Luke Shaw has signed a contract extension until 2023, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Since joining the Red Devils in 2014, Shaw has made only 75 appearances for Man United, but he seems to be regaining the trust of Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho throughout this season.