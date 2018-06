FC Porto's Diogo Dalot (C-R) in action against Portimonense´s Lucas Possignolo (C-L) during their Portuguese First League soccer match held at Municipal Stadium of Portimao, in Portimao, South of Portugal, on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Manchester United has signed a five-year contract with Portuguese 19-year-old defender Diogo Dalot with an option to extend for an extra year, the Premier League side confirmed on its official website on Wednesday.

Dalot's was the second deal inked by the Red Devils this off season; the first was that of Brazilian midfielder Fred's arrival at Old Trafford from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.