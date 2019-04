Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates their win at the end of the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, April 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool fans mark 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster ahead of the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, April 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (L) scores the 1-0 goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, April 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, April 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool seems to have learned a thing or two as they prevailed over Chelsea 2-0 on goals by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to stay in the fight for the Premier League title.

The victory enables Liverpool to stay ahead of Manchester City, who have a match in hand, with four matches to go in one of the tightest Premier League seasons in recent years.