Liverpool's Sadio Mane arrives at Liverpool John Lennon Airport before flying to Kiev for the Champions League Final, Liverpool, Britain, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Sadio Mane on Friday sent 300 jerseys of his team to his home village of Bambali, in southern Senegal, one day before the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev.

Mane grew up in Bambali, home to 2,000 inhabitants who will gather to watch their local footballer play live on Saturday.