British national Lisa Hampton, Trophy Tour Manager from World Rugby, speaks beside the Webb Ellis Cup during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour at a school in Marikina, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Children in Metro Manila on Tuesday got a kick out of rugby, a very minor sport in the Philippines, when the official World Cup trophy was shown off at a school as part of a global tour leading up to the next event in 2019.

More than 100 students from Concepcion Elementary School in Marikina City learned about the history of the Webb Ellis Cup before having a go at the game during a clinic conducted by coaches from the Philippine Rugby Football Union and the Davao Durians Rugby Football Club, an efe-epa reporter said.