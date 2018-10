Andreas Seppi of Italy in action during his men's semifinal match against Adrian Mannarino of France at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Adrian Mannarino of France in action during his men's semi-final match against Andreas Seppi of Italy at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

French tennis player Adrian Mannarino beat Andrea Seppi of Italy 7-5, 7-5 on Saturday to advance to the final round of the Kremlin Cup, an ATP hard-court tournament.

Both players created four break points apiece, but Mannarino was more decisive in the important moments as he seized on three and saved as the same number to earn his fourth win over Seppi in their eighth career match.