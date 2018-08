Photo of Argentine guard Manu Ginobili in action earlier this year with the San Antonio Spurs - he announced his retirement from the NBA team this Monday after playing 16 seasons with the Spurs in the course of a 23-year professional career. EFE-EPA/D. William Abate/File

Argentine guard Manu Ginobili announced his retirement from basketball Monday after playing 16 seasons with the NBA's San Antonio Spurs in the course of a 23-year professional career.

Ginobili, 41, became the best Argentine player in history, landing four NBA championships with the Spurs and a gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens with the Argentine national team.