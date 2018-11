Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, the current head coach of Mexican second-division side Dorados de Sinaloa, dines with fiancee Rocio Oliva on Nov. 6, 2018, in Culiacan, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, the current coach of Mexican second-division club Dorados de Sinaloa, celebrates his 58th birthday with his players on Oct. 30, 2018, in Culiacan, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Bernardo Sepulveda

The caretaker coach of Argentina's national soccer team, Lionel Scaloni, gives a press conference on Nov. 15, 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona said his country's national team was going nowhere under the guidance of current caretaker head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Maradona, who has coached Mexican second-division club Dorados de Sonora to the semi-finals of the Apertura 2018 championship, the first of the 2018-2019 season, lamented that one Argentine manager he respects, Gerardo Martino, is expected to be signed by Mexico's national team.