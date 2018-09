Argentinian former soccer player Diego Armando Maradona arrives for a press conference, in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, 10 September 2018. Maradona accepted the head coach position at the soccer team Sinaloa's Dorados. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz

Argentinian former soccer player Diego Armando Maradona (C) holds a shirt of the Dorados team during a press conference, in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, 10 September 2018. Maradona accepted the head coach position at the soccer team Sinaloa's Dorados. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz

Argentina's soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona on Monday accepted the position of coach of the Dorados of Sinaloa, currently at the bottom of Mexico's second division, and promised to look after the team like a father who tucks his son in.

"I assume this responsibility like someone who has a child in his arms," the retired soccer player said at a press conference in which he proclaimed to being mentally prepared to spend a long time with the team.