A River Plate fan tries to get inside at the Estadio Monumental, before the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO ROCORONI

Boca player Gonzalo Lamardo (C) after the suspension of the final match of the Copa Libertadores between River Plate and Boca Juniors, at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona on Saturday held the government and president of Argentina responsible for incidents which led to the rescheduling of the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores 2018 final between Buenos Aires clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors.

"(What happened) in my country is deplorable. The president fooled a lot of people that he was going to change all this and now we are worse than before. What (Mauricio) Macri is doing is the worst in Argentina's history. It is a horror to go out on the field, there are robberies everywhere, but this is the change people voted for," Maradona said in a press conference.