Reporters crowd around the car carrying former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona (l. behind) outside a clinic in Buenos Aires province this Jan. 4, 2019, where he was hospitalized five hours for internal bleeding that doctors discovered while doing a routine medical checkup. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona left a clinic in Buenos Aires province this Friday after being hospitalized five hours for internal bleeding that doctors discovered while doing a routine medical checkup.

A source close to the onetime soccer star said he underwent "an endoscopy and tested positive for a small stomach hernia caused by the gastric bypass surgery performed in Colombia in 2005."