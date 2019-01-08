Legendary Argentine soccer player Diego Armando Maradona expressed his support for Uruguayan forward Rodrigo Mora, who announced his retirement over the weekend after being cut from River Plate's preseason roster.

"I hope you remain in soccer, do not let yourself down. Fight for it as I did. I had a very (difficult) one, but I fought and I beat it. You have all the strength in the world. For that reason, I hope that this year will give you the opposite of what is happening to you right now. I send you a big hug, Uruguayan," Maradona said in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of Mora.