Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona (center), the current head coach of Mexican second-division soccer club Dorados de Sinaloa, smiles after having his face gently pushed into his birthday cake (a Mexican tradition) during a celebration of his 58th birthday before a training session in Culiacan, Mexico, 30 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Bernardo Sepulveda

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, currently the head coach of Mexican second-division side Dorados de Sinaloa, went along with tradition in the Aztec nation and allowed his players to push his face into his birthday cake.

The celebration took place before practice on Tuesday, when a group of Dorados players wearing T-shirts bearing the image of a young Maradona and the phrase "Feliz cumpleaños" (Happy Birthday) gathered around a table with two cakes, clapped in unison and invited their coach over to celebrate his turning 58.