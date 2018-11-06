Culiacan, Mexico, Nov. 6, 2018.- Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona (L), who manages Second-Division club Sinaloa, participated in a fundraising dinner in Culiacan for victims of Tropical Storm 19E and Hurricane Willa, which hit the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa in late October. EPA/EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz

"Thank you for supporting this cause. I believe that this does not happen only in Mexico, but in many parts of the world where nature passes by ... the important thing here is that we have the humanity to help the people who have nothing," Maradona said at the start of Monday's dinner.