Maradona's famous "Hand of God," which scored against England in the 1986 Mexico World Cup, has been on the tiller of the Sinaloa Dorados in recent months, guiding the team to the Second-Division final in the second-most-important soccer tourney in Mexico.

It's not as if he's had the Midas touch, where literally "everything" he's touched has turned to gold, but it's been close enough for most Dorados fans.