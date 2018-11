The Argentine coach of Dorados from Sinaloa, Diego Armando Maradona at a press conference Nov. 24, 2018, in the city of Juarez, Chihuahua (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Hector Dayer

Dorados de Sinaloa, a Mexican second-division soccer team coached by Argentine legend Diego Maradona, held a final training session ahead of Thursday's first leg of the final of the Ascenso MX's Apertura 2018 championship.

Maradona was in a cheerful mood at Wednesday's practice and even took some shots on goal while giving instructions to his players, who will face off against Atletico San Luis for the title.