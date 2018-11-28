Dorados de Sinaloa, a second-division Mexican soccer club that has made a remarkable turnaround under the guidance of head coach Diego Maradona, will host Atletico San Luis in the first leg of the final of the Ascenso MX's Apertura 2018 playoffs.
After managing his team to a record of six wins, one draw and one loss down the final stretch of the regular season and then to two series victories in the playoffs, the Argentine soccer legend now has a new challenge ahead of him starting Thursday night at Banorte Stadium in this western city.