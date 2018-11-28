Dorados de Sinaloa head coach Diego Maradona (second from right) celebrates with his players after their victory over Tapachula on Sept. 17, 2018, in a second-division soccer match in Culiacan, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz

The head coach of Mexican second-division soccer team Dorados de Sinaloa, Diego Maradona (center), celebrates after his team scored a goal against Zacatepec on Oct. 6, 2018, in a match in Zacatepec, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Tony Rivera

Dorados de Sinaloa, a second-division Mexican soccer club that has made a remarkable turnaround under the guidance of head coach Diego Maradona, will host Atletico San Luis in the first leg of the final of the Ascenso MX's Apertura 2018 playoffs.

After managing his team to a record of six wins, one draw and one loss down the final stretch of the regular season and then to two series victories in the playoffs, the Argentine soccer legend now has a new challenge ahead of him starting Thursday night at Banorte Stadium in this western city.