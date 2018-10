Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, head coach of Mexican second-division side Dorados de Sinaloa, gets animated during an Oct. 6, 2018, game against Zacatepec at Coruco Diaz Stadium in Zacatepec, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Tony Rivera

Dorados de Sinaloa, a second-division Mexican-league club coached by former playing great Diego Maradona, will look to stay hot when it hosts Tampico Madero in Matchday 13 of 15 Ascenso MX action on Saturday night.

The seventh-place team (15 points) boasts a record of four wins and one loss since the Argentine soccer legend took over as manager, including three straight victories and a pair of road wins over Zacatepec and third-place Mineros de Zacatecas in its last two contests.