File photo showing Diego Maradona, former coach of the Emirati second-division side Al-Fujairah, during a friendly between Fujairah FC and Al-Ahly SC in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Mahmoud Khaled

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona said Tuesday that he accepted an offer to become chairman and sporting director of Belarusian club Dynamo Brest.

"I am president of the club, Dynamo Brest," Maradona said in an Instagram post.