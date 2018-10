QUERÉTARO, MÉXICO, Sept 26.-Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona suffers from severe osteoarthritis and needs to undergo knee surgery, one of his physicians said Friday. EPA-EFE-File/Enrique Contla

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona suffers from severe osteoarthritis and needs to undergo knee surgery, one of his physicians said Friday.

"We treated him before the World Cup so he could get through his activities in Russia in the best way," Dr. German Ochoa told Todo Noticias television, referring to Maradona's broadcasting gig during the tournament.