Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona is seen during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between France and Argentina in Kazan, Russia, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Sergey Dolzhenko

Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona praised here Sunday the large number of African immigrants playing on the European teams headed to the 2018 World Cup semifinals (Belgium, France, England and Croatia).

Speaking on a television show broadcast on the TeleSUR network, Maradona recalled the large proportion of players of African origin who are on these four teams.