A man stands outside a clinic in Olivos, Buenos Aires province, where Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona underwent surgery on 03 November 2020 for bleeding inside his skull. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Dr. Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona's personal physician, talks to reporters on 03 November 2020 about the condition of the 60-year-old Argentine soccer legend, who underwent surgery that day for bleeding inside his skull. EPA-EFE/Demian Alday Estevez

Maradona will be operated on for a hematoma on his head

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona is recovering well after surgery for bleeding inside his skull and will not have any unwanted post-operative side effects or cognitive impairment, his personal physician said Wednesday.