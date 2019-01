Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona, coach of Los Dorados de Sinaloa, speaks during a press conference on Nov. 24, 2018, after a match in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Hector Dayer/FILE

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona renewed his contract as coach of Mexican second-division club Dorados de Sinaloa for the 2019 Clausura season, his lawyer said Friday.

"Diego Maradona arranged his continuity with Dorados de Sinaloa and he will continue as coach of the team throughout the season. After routine medical exams in Argentina, he will join training sessions with the squad," attorney Matias Morla wrote on Twitter.