The coach of Dorados Diego Armando Maradona, in Zacatepec on Oct.6, 2018, at the Coruco Diaz stadium in Zacatepec, i the state of Morelos (Mexico). EPA- EFE FILE/Tony Rivera

The Dorados player Vinicio Angulo celebrates after scoring against Cafetaleros on Sept.17, 2018, at the Banorte stadium in the city of Culican, Sinaloa (Mexico). EPA- EFE FILE/Juan Carlos Cruz

The Sinaloa Dorados, who are managed by Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, beat Juarez 2-0, pulling off a key win in the first leg of the Mexican Second-Division semifinals.

In the northwestern Mexican city of Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, the Dorados took the field in attack mode on Wednesday.