Sinaloa Dorados manager Diego Maradona (C) coaches his players during a match against the Oaxaca Alebrijes on Sept. 22, 2018, at Estadio Tecnologico in Oaxaca, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Arturo Martinez

The Sinaloa Dorados, managed by Diego Maradona, edged Zacatepec 1-0 at home, staying in the Mexican Second-Division playoff hunt.

Argentine Jorge Cordoba scored the lone goal of Saturday's match in the 62nd minute.