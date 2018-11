The Argentine coach of Dorados from Sinaloa, Diego Armando Maradona at a match on Oct. 6 2018, in the Ascenso MX,at the Coruco Diaz stadium, in Zacatepec,Mexico state (Mexico). EPA- EFE FILE/Tony Rivera

Diego Maradona's Dorados de Sinaloa side will begin their campaign for promotion to the Mexican first division with a quarterfinal duel here against Mineros.

The squad went 6-1-1 with the Argentine legend at the helm and finished 7th in the second division, high enough to qualify for the promotion playoffs.