the Mexican soccer team Atletico San Luis celebrates their victory after winning against Dorados Dic. 2, 2018 at the Alfonso Lastras stadium in San Luis Potosi (México). EPA- EFE/Alex Cruz

Atletico San Luis rolled to a 4-2 win over the weekend in extra time over the Sinaloa Dorados, managed by legendary Argentine soccer player Diego Armando Maradona, in the Mexican Second Division championship match.

San Luis's win on Sunday gave it a 4-3 victory in the aggregate in the series.