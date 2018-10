The Dorados of Sinaloa coach Diego Armando Maradona,Oct 6, 2018, on the 11th round of Ascenso MX, at the Coruco Díaz stadium, in Zacatepec, Morelos (Mexico). EPA- EFE FILE/Tony Rivera

Dorados de Sinaloa, coached by Argentine legend Diego Maradona, will go on the road and face Mineros de Zacatecas in a key battle in their playoff quest in Mexico's second division.

Since taking the head coaching job at Sinaloa, Maradona has tallied a record of three wins and one loss.