The Sinaloa Dorados, managed by Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, said the Copa MX match slated for this week would have to be rescheduled due to the work being done to their field in the northwestern Mexican city of Culiacan.

"Our stadium needed larger repairs than we considered, and they haven't finished. To help us, the Liga de Ascenso and the club Atletico Zacatepec have agreed to postpone Wednesday's match," the Dorados said in a statement.