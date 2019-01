Argentine Diego Armando Maradona, head coach of Dorados de Sinaloa soccer team, reacts during the match between Dorados de Sinaloa and Zacatepec, in Morelos, Mexico, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Tony Rivera

Three teams are tied with three points apiece, including Diego Maradona-coached Dorados de Sinaloa, heading into February action in Group 3 of the Clausura 2019 Copa MX, the latest edition of Mexico's soccer cup competition.

The battle for a berth in the tournament's knockout stage heated up on Wednesday night when Zacatepec scored a narrow 1-0 victory over Maradona's men at Agustin "Coruco" Diaz Stadium in this central city.