The Argentine coach of the Dorados from Sinaloa, Diego Armando Maradona, at a match on Oct. 6 2018 at the Coruco Díiaz stadium in Zacatepec, in the state of Morelos (Mexico). EPA- EFE FILE/Tony Rivera

Mexican second-division side Dorados de Sinaloa, coached by Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, will look to rediscover its offense when it takes on Mineros de Zacatecas this weekend in the second leg of the teams' quarter-final playoff clash in the Apertura championship.

After the clubs played to a scoreless draw on Wednesday at Banorte Stadium in Culiacan, the seventh-seeded Dorados are badly in need of a goal because if the teams are tied on aggregate after two legs the second-seeded Mineros will advance to the semi-finals by virtue of being the higher seed.