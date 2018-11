Argentine soccer icon Diego Armando Maradona, now coaching Mexico's Sinaloa Dorados, examines a replica of the World Cup trophy at a dinner in Culiacan, Mexico, on Nov. 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Cruz

The Sinaloa Dorados coached by Diego Armando Maradona saw their five-game winning streak broken in their 1-1 match on the weekend against San Luis and now they will go up against the No. 2 squad - the Zacatecas Mineros - in Mexico's Second Division quarterfinals.

On Saturday, at the close of the regular season, Argentina's Nicolas Ibañez scored for San Luis in the 35th minute, while his countryman - Jorge Cordoba - evened things up for Sinaloa in the 53rd minute.