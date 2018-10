Legendary Argentine soccer star's Dorados Sinaloa beat Tampico Madero 2-1 this weekend, winning their fourth game in a row in the and moving to the qualifying zone of the Mexican Second Division.

Vinicio Angulo and Fernando Arce scored the goals that gave Sinaloa the victory on Saturday in the 16th and 45th minutes, respectively, while Mexico's Arturo Ledesma netted for Tampico.