Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, the new chairman of Dynamo Brest, poses for a selfie with a young fan on Monday, July 16, in Brest, Belarus. EFE-EPA/Tatyana Zenkovich

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona waves to fans in Brest, Belarus, on Monday, July 16, after taking up his new post as chairman of Dynamo Brest. EFE-EPA/Tatyana Zenkovich

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona salutes fans of Dynamo Brest before a match against Shaktyor on Monday, July 16, in Brest, Belarus. EFE-EPA/Tatyana Zenkovich

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona arrived in Belarus on Monday to begin his new job as chairman and sporting director of Dynamo Brest.

Maradona, 57, signed a three-year contract with Dynamo in May, but he delayed his start date until after the 2018 World Cup, which ended Sunday, as he had prior commitments to provide commentary on the tournament.