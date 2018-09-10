Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona has arrived in Mexico, where he is set to coach the Aztec country's Second-Division Sinaloa Dorados starting Monday.
Maradona's return to Mexico comes 32 years after he gave his "best kiss."
Argentine Diego Armando Maradona (C) arrives at the International Airport in the city of Culiacan, in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, 08 September 2018. EPA- EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz
Argentine Diego Armando Maradona (C) arrives at the International Airport in the city of Culiacan, in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, 08 September 2018. EPA- EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz
Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona has arrived in Mexico, where he is set to coach the Aztec country's Second-Division Sinaloa Dorados starting Monday.
Maradona's return to Mexico comes 32 years after he gave his "best kiss."