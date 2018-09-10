Argentine Diego Armando Maradona (C) arrives at the International Airport in the city of Culiacan, in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, 08 September 2018. EPA- EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz

Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona has arrived in Mexico, where he is set to coach the Aztec country's Second-Division Sinaloa Dorados starting Monday.

Maradona's return to Mexico comes 32 years after he gave his "best kiss."