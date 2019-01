Journalists wait for news on the health state of Argentinian former soccer player Diego Maradona outside the Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Argentine former soccer player Diego Maradora (L-back, partially coveredanswers questions of the press from a car as he leaves the Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona underwent successful surgery on Saturday for minor stomach bleeding at a clinic outside Buenos Aires.

He is set to be released in a couple of days to resume his duties as manager of Mexican second-division club Dorados de Sinaloa.