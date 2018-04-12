Marathon's Yustin Arboleda celebrates after scoring a goal against Motagua on April 7, 2018, during a Honduran league match at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Valle

Marathon, coached by Argentine Hector Vargas, is the first team to book a spot in the Honduran Clausura tournament semifinals.

Vargas's squad knocked off Vida 1-0 on the road in the Caribbean city of La Ceiba on Wednesday.