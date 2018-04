Marathon's Henry Romero (L) fights for the ball with Honduras Progreso's Angel Contreras (R) during the Honduran league match played on April 15, 2018, at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Marathon's Wilmer Fuentes (R) fights for the ball with Honduras Progreso's Angel Contreras (L) during the Honduran league match played on April 15, 2018, at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Marathon's Juan Rodriguez (R) fights for the ball with Honduras Progreso's Kevin Caminos (L) during the Honduran league match played on April 15, 2018, at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Marathon and Motagua are set for the Honduran league's Clausura tournament semifinals, but their opponents have not yet been determined.

The last two spots in the semis will be determined by the winners of the Olimpia-Platense and Real España-Honduras Progreso matches.