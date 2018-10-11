Rubilio Castillo (L), from Motagua fights for the ball with Jorge Gutiérrez (R) from Tauro FC Sept. 27, 2018, at a Concacaf match between Motagua from Honduras and Tauro FC from Panama at the Nacional de Tegucigalpa stadium (Honduras). EPA-EFE FILE/Humberto Espinoza

Marathon played to a 1-1 draw with Motagua, a result that was good enough to move it into first place in the Honduran league.

Marathon's performance on Wednesday allowed it to edge Olimpia for first place on goal differential.