Marathon played to a 1-1 draw with Motagua, a result that was good enough to move it into first place in the Honduran league.
Marathon's performance on Wednesday allowed it to edge Olimpia for first place on goal differential.
Rubilio Castillo (L), from Motagua fights for the ball with Jorge Gutiérrez (R) from Tauro FC Sept. 27, 2018, at a Concacaf match between Motagua from Honduras and Tauro FC from Panama at the Nacional de Tegucigalpa stadium (Honduras). EPA-EFE FILE/Humberto Espinoza
