Real España player Yaudel Lahera celebrates a goal against Marathon during a match for the Apertura Championship in the Honduran league on Oct. 14, 2018, at the Yankel Rosenthal stadium in San Pedro Sula (Honduras). EPA- EFE/José Valle

Real España players celebrate a goal against Marathon during a match for the Apertura Championship in the Honduran league on Oct. 14, 2018, at the Yankel Rosenthal stadium in San Pedro Sula (Honduras). EPA- EFE/José Valle

Marathon players, Yustin Arboleda (L) and Yaudel Lahera (R), celebrate a goal against Real España during a match for the Apertura Championship in the Honduran league on Oct. 14, 2018, at the Yankel Rosenthal stadium in San Pedro Sula (Honduras). EPA- EFE/José Valle

Marathon played to a 2-2 tie with Real España over the weekend, retaining its hold on the top spot in the Honduran league.

In other action on Sunday, Olimpia and Motagua finished with a 1-1 draw.