Marathon's Javier Bryan Martinez (L) fights for the ball with Olimpia's Rony Martinez (R) during the Honduran league Clausura tournament match played on March 11, 2018, at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Marathon's Yaudel Laera (R) fights for the ball with Olimpia's Nicolas del Grecco (L) during the Honduran league Clausura tournament match played on March 11, 2018, at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Marathon's Kevin Espinoza (L) fights for the ball with Olimpia's Bryan Moya (R) during the Honduran league Clausura tournament match played on March 11, 2018, at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Marathon pulled off a 3-1 win over the weekend against Olimpia, taking second place in the Honduran league's Clausura tournament.

The win moved Marathon, which has 24 points, into second place in the standings, trailing leader Motagua by just one point, while Olimpia fell into third place, with 22 points.