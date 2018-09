Yaudel Lahera (c) from Marathon celebrates a goal against the UPN Sept. 20 2018 in the2018 Championship Apertura of Honduras in the Yankel Rosenthal stadium in the city of San Pedro Sula (Honduras). EPA-EFE FILE/José Valle

Marathon defeated UPNFM 2-1 here in Matchday 11 of 18 action to provisionally take over first place in the Honduran league's Apertura championship.

Marathon opened the scoring in Thursday night's game, played at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in this northern city, when midfielder Yaudel Lahera headed home a corner kick in the 19th minute.