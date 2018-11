Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge, who broke the marathon world record in Berlin two months ago, was named to a five-man shortlist for the 2018 Male World Athlete of the Year, the IAAF announced Tuesday.

In September, Kipchoge won the Berlin Marathon in two hours, one minute and 39 seconds, becoming the first athlete to cross below the two hour and two minutes mark, and is also the current London Marathon champion.