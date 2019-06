Toronto Raptors player Marc Gasol of Spain holds up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after beating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals game six at Oracle Arena, in Oakland, California, USA, June 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Spanish center Marc Gasol, who was set to become a free agent this summer, has accepted the $25.6 million player option for the 2019-20 NBA season with his current team and 2019 NBA champions the Toronto Raptors, according to several newspaper sources.

Gasol could have been an unrestricted free agent when the league's new season starts on Sunday, but he instead will play the final season of a contract he had signed for $113.2 million with his former team Memphis Grizzlies.