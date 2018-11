Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (R) drives around Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) loses his grip on the ball in front of Memphis Grizzlies guard MarShon Brooks (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol of Spain (C) shoots between Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell (L) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker of Australia (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Spanish center Marc Gasol became the leader of the attack with 29 points for the Memphis Grizzlies, who defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 113-116 in the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee.

In the duel of the two leading teams, the Grizzlies (8-5) remain in first place in the Southwest Division.