Memphis Grizzlies Marc Gasol (33) defends San Antonio Spurs LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during a NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs, at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Jan 9 2019. EFE-EPA/ Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis Grizzlies Marc Gasol (33) defends his brother Spurs Pau Gasol (16) during a NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs, at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Jan 9 2019. EFE-EPA/ Karen Pulfer Focht

Marc Gasol led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 96-86 win against the San Antonio Spurs at FedEx Forum on Wednesday.

Gasol played for 37 minutes, going 9-of-16 from the field and 5-of-7 from the free throw line. He also handed three assists.